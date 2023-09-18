"This may hurt him"- WWE veteran comments on top name's future after The Rock's return (Exclusive)

The Rock's return to WWE has cast a shadow over Cody Rhodes finishing his story, as many believe that The Great One could end up facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 instead of the former AEW star. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently weighed in on the situation.

Cody Rhodes has been stuck in limbo ever since his feud with Brock Lesnar ended. While many expected him to face Roman Reigns once again at WrestleMania 40, things could change after The Rock's return on SmackDown as the Brahma Bull vs. The Tribal Chief is the most anticipated match in the pro wrestling world.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell noted that Triple H and Co. have a task on their hands to keep Cody Rhodes' momentum going after all the recent developments:

"I can say this is a job for the creative to decide and they better sit back and look at it long and hard. Because they got a lot of things to balance and whether they get it right, I don’t know, that’s their job. We’ll judge if they get it right or not. They’re not just judging how to get a guy over they’re judging how not to hurt him now. This may hurt him and we may not get maximum use out of it. We’ll see." [49:26 - 50:05]

The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

Fans have been salivating at the thought of a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock ever since the former returned as a heel and proclaimed himself as The Tribal Chief. However, with The Great One no longer being an active in-ring competitor, things have not worked out yet.

During a recent interview with Pat McAfee, the eight-time WWE Champion revealed that a match against his cousin was locked in for WrestleMania 39 but the plans were nixed. The Hollywood star then teased the showdown at next year's Showcase of Immortals.

A new report recently provided more insight into the potential match, stating that The Rock could wrestle at WrestleMania 40. The source also mentioned that WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia being the first "Endeavor-owned WrestleMania" could also be a reason behind the eight-time WWE Champion's in-ring return.

