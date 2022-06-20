"Hope you had fun" – The Rock sends a message to 5-time WWE Women's Champion

Former WWE Champion The Rock replied to a tweet by Alexa Bliss.

The Rock and Alexa Bliss are both quite active on social media. Bliss recently tweeted a picture of herself enjoying at a resort on Paradise Island. She said she had a double dose of Teremana Tequila the previous night:

For those unaware, Teremana is a brand of tequila co-owned by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who has recently marketed the brand extensively over his social media accounts.

Alexa Bliss tagged The People's Champion in her tweet, and he replied in style. In his reply, The Rock said Teremana and Paradise make the perfect combination. He hoped Bliss had fun enjoying the combo.

Alexa Bliss is a big fan of The Brahma Bull. She previously spoke about being starstruck when meeting the Hollywood A-Lister. She also claimed to be a fan of The Rock while growing up.

Fans react to the Twitter exchange between The Rock and Alexa Bliss

It isn't surprising that a tweet from The Rock garners many reactions. The Brahma Bull is the most followed WWE Superstar on social media. Here are some of the reactions to the exchange between the two stars:

It's been quite some time since The Rock appeared on WWE TV. There has been speculation about a potential match between him and Roman Reigns, but nothing has been confirmed. It remains to be seen when The Rock decides to make his way to the squared circle next.

