The Rock sends a message to Cody Rhodes hours before WWE Elimination Chamber

The Rock took to Instagram to send a message to Cody Rhodes just a few hours before their face-off at WWE Elimination Chamber. The Final Boss has been adamant about The American Nightmare becoming his champion, and the latter will give his answer tonight at the premium live event in Toronto.

The Brahma Bull returned to WWE programming on last week's SmackDown. While he had mended fences with Cody on RAW's premiere on Netflix earlier this year, the Hollywood megastar revealed on SmackDown that he wanted The American Nightmare to sell his soul and become his champion. The pestering continued on the blue brand's show last night, as The Final Boss presented a weight belt that had "Cody's soul" written on it along with the date of Dusty Rhodes' passing. He also gifted the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion a custom-made truck.

With just a few hours to go for the Elimination Chamber, The Rock sent a final message to Cody Rhodes on Instagram, asking the 39-year-old to walk side by side with him.

''Walk side by side with me, my brother, @americannightmarecody! TONIGHT the City of TORONTO will never be the same when you become my champion and give me your soul. The American Nightmare will live forever. Do the right thing, and I’ll see you tonight at the Rogers Centre!'' he wrote.

WWE veteran believes Cody Rhodes won't accept The Rock's offer

While The Rock has been adamant about Cody Rhodes joining him as his champion, not many believe that The American Nightmare will turn heel and side with The Final Boss.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown, Vince Russo shared the same thought, as he noted that no one believes the Undisputed WWE Champion will sell his soul.

"I don’t think there’s one person out there that believes Cody is gonna sell his soul. And if they did that though, that would be such a huge swerve and would turn everything upside down. They don’t do things like that anymore. I don’t think there’s one person out there that thinks Cody Rhodes is gonna sell out. That’s just my opinion," he said.

Meanwhile, Cody's challenger for WrestleMania 41 will be decided tonight, as the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match will face The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Title at The Showcase of The Immortals. It will be interesting to see if he sells his soul to The Great One ahead of his title defense.

