The Rock sends a message to Dustin Poirier after his knockout loss at UFC 291

The Rock sent a message to Dustin Poirier following his main event loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291.

At the recently concluded pay-per-view, Dustin Poirier faced Justin Gaethje in a highly anticipated rematch between the two. Gaethje finished the fight within a minute of Round 2 after catching Poirier with a brutal head kick. The victory saw The Highlight win the BMF Title, becoming the second title holder after Jorge Masvidal.

Taking to Twitter, The Great One reacted to Poirier's post-match press conference. He tweeted out a message in support of The Diamond.

"Love this perspective so much Life lessons we can pass on to our little ones. Whatever it is that you sign up for, make sure you absolutely love it because anything can happen ~ and it’s does. Love this dude. Massive respect brother @DustinPoirier," wrote The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock 🏾

Life lessons we can pass on to our little ones. Whatever it is that you sign up for, make sure you absolutely love it because anything can happen ~ and it’s does. Love this dude.

What is the possibility of The Rock appearing at WWE SummerSlam?

In recent weeks, WWE has teased the possibility of The Rock appearing at SummerSlam, mostly courtesy of Grayson Waller mocking The Great One.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that there isn't any confirmation of the former WWE Champion possibly appearing at SummerSlam and being a part of the card in any capacity.

Meltzer also mentioned that due to the ongoing writers' strike, there are chances of The Great One appearing.

"I asked if there’s gonna be somebody else, and they said 'I don’t know, maybe.' So, who knows? I mean, he could do it. I don’t know if Dwayne Johnson will come back, but if he’s going to do it for something, it’s gonna be for 50,000 fans in Detroit, which is this show. I don’t know what he’s doing again, I know there’s a strike on and everything, but he’s always doing something," said Meltzer.

@GraysonWWE looked to deliver the Viral Elbow to Jey @WWEUsos on PEOPLE'S ELBOW?@GraysonWWE looked to deliver the Viral Elbow to Jey @WWEUsos on #SmackDown with a clear message sent to @TheRock! pic.twitter.com/6LAMHd6EsY

It remains to be seen if The Great One makes an appearance at the upcoming premium live event.

