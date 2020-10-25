The Rock sends message to IMPACT Wrestling roster; reacts to inducting Ken Shamrock into Hall of Fame

At tonight's Bound For Glory PPV, WWE legend The Rock appeared via video and inducted his former rival and MMA legend Ken Shamrock into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame. The Great One had received a request from Shamrock to induct him, which The Rock agreed to do.

IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore tweeted thanking The Rock for inducting Shamrock into the Hall of Fame, and the former WWE Champion had a heartfelt response.

One of the classiest men in the world helping honor another of the classiest Ken in the world.

Thank you @TheRock for helping us induct @ShamrockKen in the @IMPACTWRESTLING Hall of Fame!#BFG2020 https://t.co/qeQ9hsTM2X — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) October 24, 2020

The Rock stated that Ken Shamrock was instrumental in his early years as a pro-wrestler. He further thanked Scott D'Amore for being kind to him on an indie show back in 1997. The Rock then sent a message to the IMPACT Wrestling locker room, telling them to work hard and have fun.

My pleasure, brother. Ken was very instrumental early in my career and I’ll always be grateful to him. Thanks to you as well for being so kind to me on that Indy show we did back in ‘97. Tell all the Impact boys (and girls) I said keep working hard and have fun 💪🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 25, 2020

The Rock and Ken Shamrock feuded in the late 90s

Back during the Monday Night Wars, The Rock and Ken Shamrock were mainstays in WWE. The duo wrestled each other on various occasions, in singles competition as well as multi-man matches. Their most notable encounter came at WrestleMania 14, where The Rock defeated Shamrock via DQ to retain his Intercontinental title.

The Rock's star power would only grow with each passing year. He is currently the highest-paid movie actor in the world and a sure-fire future Hall of Famer himself.