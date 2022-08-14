"Showing me the ropes" - The Rock sends a heartfelt message to WWE Hall of Famer

The Rock recently sent a heartwarming message to WWE legend Jerry "The King" Lawler after one of their throwback pictures went viral on Twitter.

The Brahma Bull is one of the greatest performers in wrestling history, having carved a distinct legacy for himself through his body of work. Though he has been busy with his thriving Hollywood career of late, he rarely leaves a chance to interact with fans and his former colleagues on social media platforms.

One such recent instance has made fans sit up and take notice. A Twitter user shared a throwback picture of The Rock and Jerry Lawler involved in a heated match from USWA back in 1996.

The former WWE commentator was quick to share the photo, to which The Rock responded by writing that he was only a month into the wrestling business during the contest. Furthermore, he added that he appreciated Lawler for always being "good" and "showing the ropes:" to him. Check out his tweet below:

"I’d only been wrestling for maybe a month in this picture. Always appreciate you being good to me, King. Showing me the ropes. #BigTopFleaMarket," tweeted Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock is rumored to wrestle at WrestleMania 39

One of the biggest WWE dream matches fans have been anticipating for years is between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Though rumors about their bout have been swirling for months, according to a recent report, the global juggernaut has seemingly planned for the cousins to collide at WrestleMania 39.

For now, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is focused on Drew McIntyre, who will challenge him for the title at Clash at the Castle 2022. Moreover, the recently-returned Karrion Kross also has his eyes set on the coveted gold.

With such danger lurking around, it'll be interesting to see if Reigns can hold on to the title until his potential bout against The Brahma Bull.

Do you see The Tribal Chief and Dwayne Johnson locking horns at next year's edition of WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

