The Rock sends a message after making first televised RAW appearance in eight years

The Rock has shared a special message following his massive return on WWE RAW last night.

The Great One came out on RAW: Day 1 and interrupted Jinder Mahal to a loud pop. He ended up hitting a People's Elbow on Mahal and then made a reference to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Rock has now tweeted about his appearance on the red brand. Check out the tweet below:

"It all hits differently. The theme, the crowd, the connection, the reaction, the electricity, the chills. Helluva way to bring in 2024. Grateful, blessed & inspired to forever be, the People’s Champ. @WWE #WWERaw," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Rock's last WWE RAW appearance happened way back in early 2016

The Brahma Bull made a rare appearance on the January 25, 2016 edition of WWE RAW. The veteran had interactions with the likes of The Miz, Big Show, Rusev, and Lana. The Rock also got into an altercation with The New Day, with The Usos by his side.

Now that The People's Champion has teased a match against Roman Reigns, many fans believe this potential bout will headline WrestleMania 40. Last year, the WWE legend told Pat McAfee that he was slated to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39:

"We all flew to LA, we met, we sat. This is the beginning of 2022, and we broke out the Teramana [the tequila brand Johnson owns]. We toasted life, toasted the business we love. And about an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns, headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. And we shook hands and we hugged right there, all three of us at the table and said, ‘Let’s do this.’" [H/T The Sportster]

The dream match didn't happen at 'Mania, though, and Reigns wrestled Cody Rhodes at the mega event. It remains to be seen if the WWE Universe finally gets to see this battle of the generations at WrestleMania 40.

What was your immediate reaction to last night's big return? Sound off in the comments section below.