The Rock sends a message to Roman Reigns after he breaks silence following his loss to Cody Rhodes

The Rock has reacted to Roman Reigns' first comments since losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

In the main event of Night 2, Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. Despite interference from The Rock and The Bloodline, The American Nightmare prevailed victorious, courtesy of assists from The Undertaker, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso.

On social media, Reigns posted a video of him returning to the gym a day after losing at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Rock commented on the post and is equally hyped up about the return of The Tribal Chief:

"I know that gym. Day 1. F**k. Yes," wrote The Rock.

Check out The Rock's comment here.

Vince Russo believes The Rock's segment with Cody Rhodes felt awkward on RAW

Vince Russo discussed the opening segment of this week's Monday Night RAW featuring Cody Rhodes and The Rock.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated that the segment between The Rock and Rhodes felt awkward, especially after the two superstars exchanged titles. Russo said:

"The first segment bro, 45 minutes, and like I said, it's Rock's swansong. Rock says, 'I'm going away now. So everybody that tuned in to watch me the last month or so, you can turn off your television sets.' And I think that's exactly what's gonna happen based on the show tonight. I really, really do. We will see by the numbers. It was awkward with, 'Give me your belt and I'll give you my belt.' That was extremely awkward, I don't know what the point of that was."

On RAW, The Rock announced his temporary departure from WWE after finishing up his current run. However, upon return, expect The Final Boss to feud with The American Nightmare and possibly challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen when Roman Reigns returns to television.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Would you like to see The Rock and Roman Reigns return together to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion