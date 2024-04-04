The Rock sends a message to WWE referee whom he attacked after RAW

The Rock has sent a message to the WWE referee who he beat up off-air on this week's edition of RAW.

After RAW went off the air, The Great One noticed that a WWE referee was tending to Seth Rollins. He silently walked towards the referee, waited for a few seconds, and then hit him hard with his weight belt.

WWE later shared the video of The Rock's unprovoked attack on the referee on its X handle. The Brahma Bull noticed the clip and had the following to say in response to it:

Cody Rhodes on giving up the WrestleMania XL main event after The Rock's return

After winning the Men's Royal Rumble match, Rhodes gave up his WrestleMania XL spot. He then embraced The Brahma Bull but didn't seem too happy over what he had done. Cody later took back his spot and is now going to compete for the top prize on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL.

While speaking on The MMA Hour, Cody opened up about The Great One's WWE return:

“After I had conceded the main event to The Rock, I still thought, ‘I’m going to find my way there.’ I still thought that. It’s one of the reasons I stayed dead silent. I didn’t want to put an opinion on it. I don’t want to get into the backstage details. What was out there is what was out there. I just felt like I was still going to make it. Then, thankfully, literally millions of people made it so that I did get back.” [H/T Fightful]

Rhodes and Seth Rollins will soon battle The Bloodline on Night 1 of 'Mania. It won't be an easy task for the babyfaces to put down two of the biggest stars in the industry today.

Did The Great One go too far when he hit the referee? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

