The Rock sends special message amid WWE absence

The Rock has not been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber 2025. Amid his absence, he has sent a special message.

During The Rock's last WWE appearance, he assaulted Cody Rhodes along with John Cena and Travis Scott. Since then, he has not been seen on TV and wasn't involved in Cena's match at WrestleMania 41. It appears that he has been busy with his Hollywood schedule as well as managing his different business ventures.

With Father's Day right around the corner, the WWE veteran took to X/Twitter to promote his men's grooming brand, Papatui. He noted what the brand meant to him since it was inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia.

"Father’s Day alert 🚨 @PapaTui_ + @Walmart = very HAPPY & CLEAN men in your life 💪🏾💪🏻💪🏽😉 The name Papatui was inspired by my late Samoan grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, a man who was beloved, highly respected, tough as nails, kind to everyone and ALWAYS well groomed. My grandfather’s nickname for me as a boy was 'Little Tui.' He was a real man, and epitomized true masculinity and 'self care' before self care became a popular term. PapaTui is proud to carry on that tradition of men’s self care for all our fathers, grandfathers, sons, and men of all ages. For Father’s Day get the men in your life, PapaTui - they’re gonna LOVE IT and will be shouting CHEE HOO all day long 🗣️😂Available at @Walmart stores nationwide 🛒🇺🇸#PapaTui #FathersDay #Walmart," The Rock wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

The Rock had a minor issue before WrestleMania 40

The Rock was heavily featured on The Road to WrestleMania 40 last year. He even competed in his first match in over a decade at the PLE when he teamed with Roman Reigns to face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The Final Boss prepared for the match by training with the NXT stable, Gallus.

During an interview with Cultaholic's Tom Campbell, Gallus' Wolfgang noted that the preparations got underway later than planned due to a minor issue that happened between The Great One and WWE.

"Tuesday was supposed to be day one, and then Wednesday was day two, and Thursday if we needed it. We got there on the Monday, on the Tuesday, I don't know what happened, and I don't want to start any rumors here, but there was a bit of a falling out about, 'You come pick me up in your private plane. No, no, no, you come pick me up. I'll be here, you come get me.' So Tuesday was scrapped. They just couldn't get off the runway, they said there was a problem with the plane. And then myself, Mark and Joe just got a free day in Los Angeles, where we just got to go be tourists. Hit the gym, went down the pier. It was a fantastic day," Wolfgang said.

It will be interesting to see when The Rock finally makes his next WWE appearance.

