The Rock sends a three-word message after WWE World

In the aftermath of WWE World, The Rock took to social media to send a three-word message. The WWE Universe was unhappy with The Final Boss, who made fans wait for hours.

On Instagram, he sent a three-word message and shared a photo taken backstage at Monday Night RAW.

"Final Boss energy," wrote The Rock.

The Rock has been heavily involved in the build-up to WrestleMania 40. At the upcoming show, he will team up with Roman Reigns to face the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Bloodline once again destroyed Rhodes and set their sights on Rollins, who was in action against Solo Sikoa in the main event in a "Bloodline Rules" Match.

On Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. A victory for The Bloodline on Night 1 would ensure "Bloodline Rules" being implemented on Night 2.

Did The Rock tease a future encounter with Roman Reigns in WWE?

The Rock's involvement at WrestleMania 40 began with him initially challenging Roman Reigns and taking away Cody Rhodes' spot at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

At WWE World, a young fan asked The Rock what made him think he had earned a shot at the title held by The Head of the Table. The Final Boss' response was quite straightforward. He said:

"What made The Rock think the title shot was his to begin with? Very easy. A few things, number one, The Rock is The Great One. Number two, The Rock, is the most electrifying man the world has ever seen. Number three, The Rock is the Final Boss, which means he comes in whenever he wants, does whatever he wants, says whatever he wants."

Following WrestleMania 40, The Rock is expected to continue venturing outside the professional wrestling world, most notably in Hollywood. However, he could begin a program with The Tribal Chief.

