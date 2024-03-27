The Rock sends a two-word message after beating up Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

The Rock made a surprise appearance on WWE RAW this week to continue his feud with Cody Rhodes. With the world waiting for what's next, The Great One has finally broken his social media silence about what happened on the show.

Initially interrupting The American Nightmare's promo at the start of WWE RAW, The Rock truly made an impact at the end. He attacked Rhodes and left him bloody in the rain, showcasing brutality and intensity in spades. The Hollywood megastar even let out a few profane words, increasing the segment's impact.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to post a clip of his entrance on WWE RAW, which came before he whispered something to Cody Rhodes. That proved to indicate what would happen at the end of the night. The Brahma Bull added a two-word caption that says it all.

"Final boss."

Check out his post below:

So, the stage is set for whatever Cody's retaliation will be. The Final Boss and Roman Reigns are set to appear on next week's episode of WWE RAW in Brooklyn, New York: the go-home show for WrestleMania 40. Expect something even bigger to happen then, as the build to The Show of Shows nears its culmination.

The Rock and Reigns will face Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania, with heavy implications for the Night Two main event between The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare.

Who produced The Rock's segments on WWE RAW?

From the show-opening interruption to the iconic attack, everything between The Final Boss and The American Nightmare was produced by two WWE veterans. It was confirmed to Sportskeeda that Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode were in charge of the two segments and the main event match pitting Jey Uso against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Glorious One has come into his own as a producer, having ended his full-time in-ring career following a neck injury. Roode has confirmed he is medically cleared but will not wrestle regularly again. He is doing well in his current role, especially with the segments involving The Rock and Cody Rhodes coming out so well.

