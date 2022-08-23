Former WWE Champion The Rock sent a heartwarming message to a fan

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sent a heartwarming message to a superfan calling him the 'hardest worker'.

The People's Champion, in his super-busy schedule, has always found time to thank and appreciate his fan base. It has been over six years since the Great One competed in WWE. While wrestling fans await his return to the squared circle, the renowned Hollywood star is currently working on the post-production for his upcoming movie 'Black Adam'.

Mellissa Knowles of HLNTV tweeted a video clip from the Morning Express show about The Rock, sending a heartfelt video to a fan calling him the hardest worker.

Emily's husband went on a weight-loss journey with the former WWE Champion's motto of being the hardest worker in the gym. He successfully lost 100-pounds and the Great One was impressed with the transformation. He also replied to Melissa's tweet by reiterating that Emily's husband is the hardest worker and wished him a happy birthday as well.

"Love this. Positive side of social media This guy decided to change his life around - and worked so hard - lost over 100lbs. His wife sent a tweet and I happened to see it. The rest was history. Happy Birthday man! (thx Mel)," the Rock tweeted.

Fans react to The Rock's positive comments

Fans appreciated the Brahma Bull for praising the superfan and also shared their respect and appreciation.

Fans also wished the superfan a happy birthday.

Some fans also shared their weight-loss journey with the former WWE Champion.

While the Great One appreciated Emily's husband, he also mentioned that it is very rare to see positive messages on social media and some fans agreed with his statement.

It is also rumored that the Great One will make his return to the squared circle at WrestleMania 39 to face the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

If the rumors are true, who do you think will win between Roman Reigns and the Great One? Let us know in the comments section below.

