  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Rock
  • The Rock set to get back in business with major company for a new project

The Rock set to get back in business with major company for a new project

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 22, 2025 04:58 GMT
The Rock is a huge star (Image via WWE.com)
The Rock is a huge star (Image via WWE.com)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is looking to get back in business with a popular studio for a new thriller film. It's been reported that he will have a supporting role.

Ad

The People's Champion is one of the biggest names in Hollywood right now. He has starred in countless hit movies after stepping away from professional wrestling and transitioning to acting. He still makes sporadic appearances in WWE, where he plays a heel known as The Final Boss.

According to Deadline, The Rock will get back in business with A24 after working with the studio on the MMA drama The Smashing Machine, which will be released later this year. The Brahma Bull will co-star in the psychological thriller film Breakthrough. The website reports that the movie will be produced and financed by A24.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Set in turn-of-the-millennium Southern California, the story follows an alienated young man who comes under the influence of a motivational guru, whose intoxicating charm masks his morally questionable methods of manipulation and his own concealed darkness. We’re told Johnson will play the supporting role of the guru, with casting still underway for the lead role and other supporting parts," reported Deadline.
Ad
Ad

The Rock's production company, Seven Bucks Productions, will be involved in the project. The former WWE Champion will also star in an upcoming Martin Scorsese gangster film set in Hawaii.

A former WWE employee thinks The Rock and Triple H have heat

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman said he was convinced that the rumors of Triple H and The Rock not getting along were true. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci, his co-host, said he felt the same.

Ad
"I think there's a lot of heat backstage. I think [The] Rock and Triple H are having some heat. And it's showing with the product because it's just not there. You know, WrestleMania is probably one of the worst WrestleManias we've seen in a long time. And now Backlash looked like a house show," Carlucci said.
Ad
youtube-cover

The Great One was last seen at WWE Elimination Chamber. It's unknown when or if he'll make another televised appearance.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications