Triple H has legit heat with 8-time WWE Champion; it's reflecting on the product, says ex-employee

A former WWE employee recently criticized the company's current product. He claimed potential backstage heat between Chief Content Officer Triple H and an eight-time WWE Champion was hurting creative.

Ad

After The Rock's absence from WrestleMania 41, rumors suggested he and The Game were not getting along. On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former interim RAW general manager Jonathan Coachman disclosed that he was convinced these speculations were true. His co-host, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci, disclosed that he believed the same.

The ex-floor manager said that the alleged backstage heat between the Chief Content Officer and the TKO board member was reflecting on the product, claiming WrestleMania was one of the worst ever, and Backlash felt like a house show.

Ad

Trending

"I think there's a lot of heat backstage. I think [The] Rock and Triple H are having some heat. And it's showing with the product because it's just not there. You know, WrestleMania is probably one of the worst WrestleManias we've seen in a long time. And now Backlash looked like a house show," Carlucci said. [42:54 - 43:14]

Ad

Ad

Vince McMahon is reportedly unhappy with Triple H's era in WWE

Triple H assumed the role of Chief Content Officer following Vince McMahon's initial retirement in 2022. Nevertheless, the true "Paul Levesque era" didn't begin until the former chairman's second departure in 2024.

On a recent episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman disclosed that a source informed him that McMahon was unhappy with what was currently happening in WWE.

Ad

"So, I also got some other information, Vince [Russo], concerning Vince [McMahon]. And he is not happy with things that are going on currently in WWE, as you can imagine," Coachman said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Coach also reported on the current status of McMahon's relationship with his son-in-law and daughter, Stephanie McMahon.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More