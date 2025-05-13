Vince McMahon’s thoughts on Triple H’s WWE era finally revealed - reports

Triple H has led WWE into a new era following Vince McMahon's departure. A source recently revealed the former chairman's thoughts on The Game's work to McMahon's former on-screen assistant, Jonathan Coachman.

After McMahon's initial retirement in 2022, Triple H was appointed Chief Content Officer to lead the creative process in the Stamford-based company. Although the former chairman returned in 2023, he left again in 2024 amid being sued for alleged sex trafficking and sexual assault by former employee Janel Grant. The Game has since been leading the promotion into a new era under TKO's umbrella.

On the latest episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Coachman disclosed that he was informed that McMahon is unhappy with what is currently going on in WWE:

"So, I also got some other information, Vince [Russo], concerning Vince [McMahon]. And he is not happy with things that are going on currently in WWE, as you can imagine," he said. [43:12 - 43:28]

Vince McMahon's relationship with WWE CCO Triple H and Stephanie McMahon is reportedly severed

On the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman recalled reports suggesting Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had tried to block Vince McMahon's return to WWE nearly three years ago.

The wrestling veteran disclosed that he was told that the former chairman has not spoken with his daughter and son-in-law since then:

"Reportedly, you remember when Triple H and Stephanie and all that WrestleMania, and put everybody out front and make sure that we know who's gonna be where? Apparently, Vince has not spoken with and will not speak to Triple H or Stephanie since they voted no when they had the board vote to keep him or to send him," he said.

The Coach also provided an update on the Stamford-based company's plans for The Rock's return.

