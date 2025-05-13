  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Vince McMahon’s thoughts on Triple H’s WWE era finally revealed - reports

Vince McMahon’s thoughts on Triple H’s WWE era finally revealed - reports

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified May 13, 2025 15:44 GMT
Triple H with Vince McMahon (Image credit: WWE.com)
Triple H with Vince McMahon (Image credit: WWE.com)

Triple H has led WWE into a new era following Vince McMahon's departure. A source recently revealed the former chairman's thoughts on The Game's work to McMahon's former on-screen assistant, Jonathan Coachman.

Ad

After McMahon's initial retirement in 2022, Triple H was appointed Chief Content Officer to lead the creative process in the Stamford-based company. Although the former chairman returned in 2023, he left again in 2024 amid being sued for alleged sex trafficking and sexual assault by former employee Janel Grant. The Game has since been leading the promotion into a new era under TKO's umbrella.

On the latest episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Coachman disclosed that he was informed that McMahon is unhappy with what is currently going on in WWE:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"So, I also got some other information, Vince [Russo], concerning Vince [McMahon]. And he is not happy with things that are going on currently in WWE, as you can imagine," he said. [43:12 - 43:28]
youtube-cover
Ad

Vince McMahon's relationship with WWE CCO Triple H and Stephanie McMahon is reportedly severed

On the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman recalled reports suggesting Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had tried to block Vince McMahon's return to WWE nearly three years ago.

The wrestling veteran disclosed that he was told that the former chairman has not spoken with his daughter and son-in-law since then:

Ad
"Reportedly, you remember when Triple H and Stephanie and all that WrestleMania, and put everybody out front and make sure that we know who's gonna be where? Apparently, Vince has not spoken with and will not speak to Triple H or Stephanie since they voted no when they had the board vote to keep him or to send him," he said.
Ad
Ad

The Coach also provided an update on the Stamford-based company's plans for The Rock's return.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

About the author
Ahmed Hamdy

Ahmed Hamdy

Twitter icon

Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.

Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).

In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.

Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ken Cameron
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications