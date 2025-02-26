The Rock is all set to have a major part in John Cena match, thinks veteran, at WWE WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

The Rock's involvement in WWE's active scene has led to much speculation recently. According to a veteran, fans could be in for a surprising turn of events that would lead The Rock and John Cena to cross paths at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena's decision to simply insert himself into the Elimination Chamber match could have far more impactful implications than most anticipate. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, this could mean that Cena might insert himself into the WrestleMania main event with Cody Rhodes.

Furthermore, it seems clear that The Rock has plans for Rhodes as well. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter laid out his prediction that CM Punk would win WWE Elimination Chamber and challenge The American Nightmare.

"CM Punk wins. John Cena had put himself in the elimination chamber. He did not have to qualify. John Cena puts himself into a three-way match. Cody, CM Punk, John Cena. Cena pins CM Punk. He gets the belt. Cody is not hurt at all. But there's gonna be some involvement of the Rock. Somehow Cody in that match, even if it's just Punk or Cena and Cody Rhodes, Rock's gonna be involved somehow." [24:56 onwards]

It remains to be seen how accurate Bill Apter's prediction about WWE booking is proven to be.

