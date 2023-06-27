The Rock shares his father's rough method of teaching him to fight

The Rock took to Twitter and shared his father's rough method of teaching him how to fight. He quoted a tweet that shared a childhood photo of him with his father.

In 1996, Rock made his WWE(then WWF) debut as Rocky Maivia, a combination of his father's and grandfather's ring names. He quickly made a name for himself. On the February 13, 1997, episode of RAW, he won the Intercontinental Championship from Triple H.

The Rock quoted a tweet from a fan and wrote that it was a very cool picture and recalled his father throwing a couple of jabs to his teeth that taught The Rock to keep his hands up to protect himself.

"Very cool shot of me and my pops, the Soulman in Tampa. Couple stiff jabs to my buck teeth and that taught me to keep my hands up to protect. My old used to beat my a** in the gym daily, boxing and on the wrestling mats. Hated it then, but appreciate it today."

David Peck @dpeck100 Such a cool pic. This is from a Japanese wrestling magazine from the 70’s. Rocky Johnson throwing hands with his son Dwayne Johnson Such a cool pic. This is from a Japanese wrestling magazine from the 70’s. Rocky Johnson throwing hands with his son Dwayne Johnson 💪 https://t.co/zxD8ycL9f3

Rock made a name for himself and became one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. In his time at WWE, he won several titles, including WWE Championship eight times, WCW Championship twice, Intercontinental Championship twice, and the Tag Team Championship five times.

WWE Superstar LA Knight names The Rock, Stone Cold, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan in his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling

Recently LA Knight appeared on Peter Rosenberg Radio, where he was asked about his Mount Rushmore. Knight named Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair in his Mount Rushmore.

“I mean there’s a four-way tie in that whole thing. Hogan started it all for him and even Hollywood and the NWO. It’s good stuff, so I mean him, Flair, Austin, Rock. I could not pick a top.”

Knight went on to give a few honorable mentions in his Mount Rushmore. You can read more about it here.

seth rollins gold nails @chiefstrxbe LA Knight just cut the most 2000s Rock promo i’ve ever heard, and god damn is it the best thing i’ve ever heard. GIVE THAT MAN THE BRIEFCASE LA Knight just cut the most 2000s Rock promo i’ve ever heard, and god damn is it the best thing i’ve ever heard. GIVE THAT MAN THE BRIEFCASE https://t.co/nDmVrIr590

LA Knight will be facing off against Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, Ricochet, Damian Priest, and LWO member Santos Escobar to become the next Mr. Money in the Bank.

Some fans believe LA Knight imitates The Rock a lot during his promos. Only time will tell if he will be able to replicate The Rock's success in WWE or not.

