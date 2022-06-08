The Rock shares first official trailer for upcoming Black Adam movie

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently shared the first official trailer for his upcoming movie Black Adam, which is scheduled for release in October this year.

Based on the DC comic series of the same name, the character is a super-villain in the Shazam universe. The Rock was announced to play the role back in 2014. While the movie was supposed to release in the second half of 2021, it was delayed because of the pandemic.

The People's Champion shared the official poster for the movie where he is seen wearing all black with a gold cape. The film is produced by New Line Cinema and directed by renowned director Jaume Collett-Serra. This is the first time The Rock has portrayed a character in the superhero universe.

Recently, The Great One took to Twitter to share the world premiere of the movie trailer as he had promised a few days ago.

"As promised, our world premiere @BlackAdamMovie trailer. This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. The world needed a hero. It got BLACK ADAM Rage. #ManInBlack #JSA @SevenBucksProd @WBPictures @DCComics"

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock



This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change.



The world needed a hero.

It got BLACK ADAM



Rage.



#ManInBlack

#JSA

@SevenBucksProd

@WBPictures

@DCComics As promised, our world premiere @BlackAdamMovie trailer.This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change.The world needed a hero.It got BLACK ADAMRage.@WBPictures As promised, our world premiere @BlackAdamMovie trailer. This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. The world needed a hero. It got BLACK ADAM⚡️ Rage. #ManInBlack#JSA @SevenBucksProd@WBPictures@DCComics https://t.co/T065YDEcIB

Twitter reacts to The Rock's first official trailer of his first DC movie

Netizens shared their reactions to the first official trailer of Black Adam:

One fan captioned the tweet with a question about whether the hierarchy of the DC universe would be altered with the introduction of The Great One's character. They shared a gif citing a 'no comment':

Another couple of fans shared a potential feud between Black Adam and Superman, though the super-villain is portrayed against Shazam:

One fan shared an interesting picture of an image from a comic-book featuring Black Adam in a battle against Superman and Shazam:

The Rock has been busy with the filming of the movie alongside his other projects, including the XFL. His production company, Seven Bucks Productions, is set to produce the movie adaptation of a video game titled 'It Takes Two' for Amazon Prime Video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far