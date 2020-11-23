Over the past few weeks, WWE legend The Undertaker received tons of wishes from fellow wrestlers and fans on social media, as WWE Survivor Seris loomed closer. Now, The Rock has also put up a tweet, praising The Undertaker for completing 30 years in WWE.

In his heartfelt tweet, The Rock stated that he was in awe of The Undertaker as a rookie in WWE. The Great One also shared a funny backstage story involving The Undertaker from that time. He wrote that he let out an expletive as soon as he entered the dressing room. Check out the tweet HERE:

The Rock's tribute to The Undertaker

The Rock and The Undertaker are no strangers in the ring

Back in the Attitude Era, The Undertaker was already an established megastar in WWE, while The Rock was on his way to becoming one of the greatest of all time. The Undertaker and The Rock went at it in the ring on various occasions and entertained the fans across the world.

The Rock left WWE in 2004 and wouldn't come back for seven long years. Throughout this time, The Undertaker was a mainstay in WWE and built his legacy further. The Rock has nothing but respect for The Undertaker, and both of these men are sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famers.