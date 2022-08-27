The Rock shares his honest thoughts on Brock Lesnar

The Rock has heaped massive praise on former WWE rival Brock Lesnar via an Instagram post earlier today.

20 years ago, The Rock and Brock Lesnar squared off in the main event of SummerSlam 2002, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. In what many deemed a "passing of the torch" moment, The Beast Incarnate put The Great One down to become the youngest WWE Champion in history.

The Rock took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post remembering the iconic bout. He wrote that the duo made history together at The Biggest Party of the Summer, and pro-wrestling was never the same. He then heaped praise on Lesnar, stating he was "one of the greatest pure athletes" with whom he shared the ring.

Check out the full post below:

The Rock and Brock Lesnar tore the house down at SummerSlam 2002

Many fans regard SummerSlam 2002 as one of the greatest WWE pay-per-views in history. The eight-match card was loaded with star power from top to bottom.

Be it the exciting opener pitting Kurt Angle against Rey Mysterio or the brutal Unsanctioned Street Fight between Triple H and Shawn Michaels, almost every match on the show delivered.

The night's final contest ran for about 16 minutes, with The Rock doing everything in his power to defeat Lesnar and potentially retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.

However, a devastating F5 by Lesnar ended The Rock's reign, and the former was crowned the new WWE Undisputed Champion. After Lesnar and Paul Heyman left the ring, The Rock cut a promo, hinting at a heel turn.

By that point, the WWE Universe had collectively turned against The Brahma Bull. He returned mere months later, kicking off a legendary heel run as "Hollywood Rock."

Meanwhile, Lesnar spent the next two years dominating the SmackDown brand. He left WWE in March 2004 and became a mainstream star courtesy of his UFC run. He returned to WWE in 2012 to kick off his second WWE stint.

It's been 20 years since Lesnar's debut, and he is still one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. Fans will have to wait and see when and where he decides to show up next.

Recommended video: Five wrestlers that Brock Lesnar seemingly hates

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh