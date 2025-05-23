The Rock shares major announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Rock will always be synonymous with pro wrestling, and these days, the third-generation superstar has active roles with WWE and TKO. The fan-favorite businessman is the subject of around-the-clock rumors, and while his WWE status is up in the air, one thing is for certain: The Rock is closing big-time deals.

The Final Boss made a name for himself as a 17-time champion in WWE. The Rock then made a massively successful crossover to Hollywood, earning his spot as one of the highest-grossing and highest-paid actors in the world. The co-founder of Seven Bucks Productions is also a co-owner of the United Football League, the founder of Teremana Tequila, and a NY Times Best-Selling Author. Since 2016, The People's Champ has been partnered with Under Armour to release his "Project Rock" apparel line. Dwayne Johnson is now partnering with Walmart.

PAPATUI is now available at Walmart stores across the United States. The new men's care line launched by The Great One reportedly touts effective, result-focused, and science-backed formulations, tested by hundreds of real men, cleaner ingredients, and luxury scents developed by the top fragrance team in the world. Rock took to X today with a video to officially launch the new venture.

"Big news - we’re officially kicking off our @PapaTui_ X @Walmart partnership [rocket emoji] Our award winning PapaTui mens care line is available now in Walmart stores nationwide! [American flag emoji] Big shout to our hard workin’ Walmart associates aka our “Papa Fam” who keeps those shelves restocked [soap emoji] [lotion bottle emoji] [fist emoji] Love seeing y’all enjoy your PapaTui - we all get one skin, so we gotta take care of it. Look. Feel. Smell. Incredible. Swing by your local Walmart or hit up http://Walmart.com now. PapaTui X Walmart #TakeBetterCare #Walmart #PapaTui," The Rock wrote.

The Rock's new project is already moving units as Walmart's website currently has 43 items from the PAPATUI men's care line. A 4-count care pack is almost sold out, as are a four-hour deodorant stick and bottle of lotion.

The Rock announces UFL Championship Game

The Rock tried to make it to the NFL before becoming a pro wrestling legend. Now a co-owner of the United Football League, Rock took to Instagram this week to announce the UFL Championship Game will be held on Saturday, June 14 at 8pm ET from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. It will air on ABC at 8pm ET.

The UFL Championship game will feature the USFL Conference title winners going against the XFL Conference title winners. After Vince McMahon's second attempt, Rock and his partners bought the XFL for $15 million, and later partnered with the USFL to form UFL.

