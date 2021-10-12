"Life is but a dream" - The Rock shares hilariously relatable parenting update with his daughter 

The Rock may be a legend in WWE circles and one of the best-known actors in the world, but to his three daughters, he is also a dad.

The former WWE Champion was reminded of this recently when he was forced to endure a singalong with his three-year-old daughter Taina as part of a car ride. His youngest made it clear that she only wanted to sing row-row-row your boat several times over.

It's one of those moments that all parents can relate to, and Dwayne Johnson believed that she was tired out at one point before she sprang back to life for another rendition of her favorite song.

The Rock shared the above update on his Instagram page where he noted that his daughter had already been singing for 15 minutes before he started to film. As part of the video he did try to end the song, but the little one wasn't taking the hint.

The Rock has three daughters

Tiana is the youngest daughter of The Rock, and the WWE legend also has two other daughters. Johnson's oldest daughter, Simone, is currently working with WWE and training at their performance center whilst he also has a five-year-old daughter called Jasmine.

Simone's mother is The Rock's ex-wife, Dany Gracia, whilst Jasmine and Tiana were born out of his relationship with Lauren Hashian, whom he married in 2019.

The Rock may be one of the busiest men in the world of acting at present following his recent role in Black Adam, but he is also the father to two young girls which means that he's just as busy in his home life as well.

The Rock has recently been linked with a return to WWE in order to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

