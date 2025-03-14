The Rock spotted with controversial rapper in WWE official's latest post

The Rock recently returned to WWE TV and played a part in John Cena's heel turn. It now looks like he will be more involved in this storyline heading into WrestleMania 41.

The Great One was even seen with Travis Scott in one of NXT General Manager Ava's posts. The rapper has recently appeared on WWE TV. His song 4X4 is also the official theme song for Monday Night RAW. Scott showed up at Elimination Chamber 2025 alongside The Brahma Bull. After John Cena turned heel, Travis Scott made his loyalty clear by also taking a cheap shot at Cody Rhodes. Cena and Scott held The American Nightmare down while The Final Boss belted him.

The Final Boss' friendship with Travis Scott became even more evident after Ava posted pictures on Instagram. One picture showcased The Great One posing with the controversial rapper.

WWE's reported name for The Rock and John Cena's pairing revealed

One of the most shocking moments in WWE history took place at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event when John Cena turned heel. Cena had always been the company's top babyface, and he remained in this position for the past 20 years. Therefore, no one expected The Cenation Leader to turn heel in the final year of his career. Since his heel turn, there has been much speculation about what his team with The Great One will be called.

According to reports from WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, one of the names being considered for this duo is "The Rock and Soul Connection." The "soul" part of this name serves as a tribute to The Final Boss' father, Soulman Rocky Johnson. However, nothing is set in stone yet.

It will be interesting to see what this legendary duo will be named moving forward.

