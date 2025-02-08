The Rock still has more matches in him, according to 16-time WWE champion

The Rock could return to WWE for another major feud before hanging his boots. The Final Boss had a great tag team match alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Seth is no stranger to facing legends in the ring. His experience of fighting The Final Boss helped him learn a few things in his career. In an appearance on The Maggie and Perloff Show, the 16-time WWE champion was asked what it's like wrestling The Rock. Seth Rollins was also asked about whether he thinks that the legend could return as a full-time star.

"You know, you get in there one time, and you might think you can do a full schedule, but I don’t know if it’s as easy as it looks. You don’t just get in there, do one match, and think, ‘Oh, okay, I can do this.’" Rollins said.

He added that while The Rock may not return as a full-time star, he could come back for a feud with multiple matches. Seth Rollins was all praise for The People’s Champion’s in-ring abilities at this age.

"He’s smart enough to know that his days of doing it full-time are gone. Do I think he can get in there and do one more or a couple more? Absolutely. He was in prime condition, he was ready to go, and he was a game opponent. For a guy that hadn’t done it in 10 years, that was really hard." [H/T: Ringside News]

Many WWE fans hope to see The Rock face Roman Reigns in a singles match. Others want to see him take on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship sometime this year.

The Rock gave WWE fans a lot of hope to kick off 2025

The first episode of RAW on Netflix saw The Rock make a surprise appearance and crown Roman Reigns as The Undisputed Tribal Chief. He was expected to attack Reigns to kickstart a feud, but The Final Boss held himself back.

A night later, he appeared on NXT and dropped a few hints about his future in the company. He noted that he was 20 steps ahead of everyone else and always had a big plan.

The hint could suggest that he will return to the ring sometime soon. This could be massive for WWE fans, who are hoping to see him enter the ring for a few more matches.

