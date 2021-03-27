The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin endorse 3 names for WWE Hall of Fame; Jim Cornette reacts

Jim Cornette has reacted to The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin endorsing him and The Midnight Express for a WWE Hall of Fame induction in an Instagram post.

An Instagram handle called "Old School Wrestling Fans" posted a classic clip from Mid-South Wrestling a short while ago. The clip features a match pitting The Rock 'n' Roll Express and The Midnight Express with Jim Cornette on the latter team's side.

The post was noticed by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, who endorsed Cornette and The Midnight Express for the WWE Hall of Fame. The Rock also chimed in, calling it his favorite era in pro-wrestling. The Great One was in full agreement with The Rattlesnake in regards to a WWE Hall of Fame induction for Cornette and The Midnight Express.

Jim Cornette has now responded to comments made by The Rock and Stone Cold. Here's what the legendary manager had to say in response:

"Well, I appreciate that, if it is indeed The Rock's real account. God**mn I hate to say... now I'm gonna sound like an egotistical bas**rd, but Steve has told me in the past that he loved The Midnight Express' work. And The Rock has mentioned a number of times, besides the fact that that's why the go**amn TV show on NBC right now, "Young Rock", that was his favorite era of wrestling... the 80s and the territories. And he was a fan of The Midnight Express. That's not secret. So I have no reason to believe that's not them commenting and I appreciate it."

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin's names almost always come up when fans talk about the greatest professional wrestlers in history. Both men did their part to help Vince McMahon defeat WCW during the Monday Night Wars in the late 90s. The Rock and Austin had legendary careers that gave fans countless moments to cherish forever.

Jim Cornette and The Midnight Express were incredibly popular acts in Mid-South Wrestling back in the day. Cornette is currently one of the most controversial wrestling personalities in the business. He regularly slams WWE's product on his official YouTube channel and isn't scared of voicing his opinion on other companies as well.

Fans of Cornette and The Midnight Express would be glad to learn that someone of the statures of The Rock and Austin endorsed the trio for a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Bob Caudle catches up with @TheJimCornette and his Midnight Express after they defeated the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to become the new World Tag Team Champions! I never seen Beautiful Bobby smile this big! pic.twitter.com/s9NUfm3741 — Jim Cornette Fan Page (@CornyFanPage) March 25, 2021

