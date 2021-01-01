The Rock surprises former 'Champion' with an expensive gift

WWE legend The Rock just gifted a brand new car to Harvey Whippleman, aka Downtown Bruno.

The Rock has posted a clip on his official Instagram handle, in which he meets Harvey Whippleman and surprises him with a brand new car. The Rock recalled how when he was a nobody and had no place to live, Whippleman took him in and let him stay with him, marking the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

The Rock also recalled the story of how Whippleman helped him buy his very first car and added that he wanted to return the favor.

And hell, when I was 15-yrs old, Bruno even gave me his last $40 bucks so I could hustle a crackhead out of his car one night at a honky-tonk in Nashville.

Merry Christmas, Bruno and since you helped me “buy” my first car - I figured I could return the favor and buy you one that 100% does NOT have a crackhead in the back seat.

The Rock never forgot what Downtown Bruno did for him back in the day

The Rock has always had nothing but praise for Harvey Whippleman. Last year, The Rock dubbed him "the greatest of all time" with Stone Cold Steve Austin a close second in his list. The Rock and Downtown Bruno share a special bond that's incredibly rare to find in this world. As The Rock himself stated in his post, Bruno took him in when he didn't have to, and helped him on various other occasions.

Bruno did well for himself as a manager in WWE, and in an amusing bit of trivia, is the only male to ever win the WWE Women's title. He won the belt from The Kat way back in January 2000 and lost it a day later to Jacqueline.

@RadiantSolstice @HazardousNikkiB Harvey Whippleman was Women's Champion, so why not? pic.twitter.com/hjxd5g84fE — Lying Cheating Asshole (@OhNoItsNotHero) August 31, 2015

The Rock went on to become quite possibly the biggest Superstar in the industry, thanks to his mic-skills as well as his work in the ring. He is a former WWE Champion and is hailed by the WWE Universe as being one of the greatest entertainers in the pro-wrestling industry. His work inside the ring helped him kickstart a career in Hollywood, and he is currently the highest-paid actor in the world.

The Rock is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet today, but he hasn't forgotten his humble beginnings, and who was there for him when he had nothing.