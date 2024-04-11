The Rock takes to social media at the same time as when AEW announce CM Punk footage to be broadcast

The Rock has taken to social media to hammer down his point once more, with it oddly coinciding with exactly when AEW were going to put out the backstage footage from CM Punk's fight.

Leading into this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the biggest selling point was that they had announced that backstage footage from AEW All In would be broadcast showing what had really happened between Jack Perry and CM Punk. The fight was the biggest topic of conversation coming out of the company's biggest event in years and saw Punk finally released.

It also saw Tony Khan later say that he feared for his life.

AEW finally did announce they were broadcasting the footage next on their show. In what has to be a massive coincidence, The Rock put out a post on social media talking about how successful WrestleMania was. Whether it was on purpose or not, the timing matched exactly.

The Rock said that the company had made entertainment history this weekend with more than 140,000 people in attendance in Philadelphia. He thanked fans and pointed out the records they had made. He said it was the highest-grossing event in WWE history, the highest-selling WrestleMania ever with 78% more buys than the previous year, the most TV-viewed WrestleMania, the most social-viewed WrestleMania, as well as the most single-day YouTube views ever as well.

Expand Tweet

What did AEW show when The Rock was posting about WrestleMania's success on social media?

While The Rock posted about the broken records, AEW had The Young Bucks provide context about the fight between Jack Perry and CM Punk at All In.

They tried to make it part of their storyline feud with FTR, saying that the tag team had been responsible for it, trying to cause chaos before their match on that night.

The footage can be seen below.

Expand Tweet

This footage will play a part in the storyline leading into their match.

CM Punk is yet to respond to its airing, and has not made a statement.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think The Rock posted on purpose? Yes, for sure No, it was a coincidence 0 votes View Discussion