The Rock takes a subtle dig at Roman Reigns, begins a new story with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

In the aftermath of WrestleMania 40, The Rock came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes. The Final Boss teased a future clash with The American Nightmare during their confrontation.

On Night One of WrestleMania, The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes in their main event tag team match. The following night, Rhodes battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship under "Bloodline Rules." The American Nightmare overcame the odds and dethroned The Tribal Chief, pinning the latter after three consecutive Cross Rhodes.

On RAW after WrestleMania 40, The Rock reminded Rhodes that he finished his story with Reigns by pinning him. But, the night before The People's Champion got the last laugh when he pinned The American Nightmare, taking a dig at Reigns.

During his promo, The Rock confirmed he would be stepping away from WWE, focusing on his ventures outside of professional wrestling. He did keep the door open for a future return and a singles match against Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

The Rock's last singles match was at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds. WrestleMania 40 marked his return to in-ring competition for the first time in years.

Expect The Final Boss to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once he returns to television, possibly facing Cody Rhodes if he remains champion.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Would you like to see The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion