The Rock teared up; explains what went down

The Rock has been making headlines outside WWE with his upcoming film, The Smashing Machine. Meanwhile, a video went viral, and Dwayne Johnson explained what went down.

A while back, The Smashing Machine made its premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Ultimately, Johnson was seen crying alongside Emily Blunt and Benny Safdie, a moment that went viral.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Final Boss explained that those tears weren't for himself or for his acting, but for the credits rolling for Mark Kerr and his journey.

"There are these cards at the end of our movie before the credits roll, and one of the cards said, 'These fighters today, they make millions of dollars, and everyone knows their name, but his name was Mark Kerr.' That place, I've got chills, erupted for 15 minutes, and before the credits even rolled and the lights came out, I was crying. I'm trying to clear my tears away. Emily [Blunt] is crying; Benny Safdie, our director, was crying," Johnson said.

Will The Rock return to WWE for Survivor Series 2025?

The Rock became one of the biggest heels in the industry when he became The Final Boss and feuded with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania 40. The multi-time WWE World Champion scored a pinfall win over Rhodes in a tag team match, which opened the door for a potential match.

Later, Johnson returned to the Stamford-based promotion and planned a ruse against Cody Rhodes. However, the 53-year-old star vanished from the weekly product following John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Many want The Rock to return for a feud or a match with Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, they have to wait for a while. According to PWInsider, Johnson has no plans to return and compete in the coming months for Survivor Series: WarGames.

