The Rock told an AEW star to stop being a fan and start "thinking like a businessman"

WWE legend The Rock once gave some valuable business advice to his friend and fellow wrestler Mark Henry. In a recent podcast interview, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled how The Rock told him early in their careers that he needed to "think like a businessman and not a fan".

Henry explained that even back then, The Rock had a much better understanding of the wrestling business than he did.

"He knew a lot more about wrestling than I did," Henry said. "He would even tell me 'Man, you are a fan. You can't think like a fan. You got to think like a businessman.' That is the difference between wrestling royalty and some entry-level fan."(via Premier Live TV).

According to Henry, The Rock stressed that he couldn't approach wrestling with the mindset of just being a regular fan. Instead, he had to view it through the lens of the business side of things if he wanted to reach the heights of superstardom.

Henry says this business advice from The Rock formed the foundation for much of his later success in WWE.

"A lot of what I know is based on those conversations that we would have at dinner about how I need to change and how I need to stop doing this and start doing that," Henry recalled. "I appreciate them days, let me tell you something." (via Premier Live TV).

It's a great insight into how even over 20 years ago, The 51-year-old wrestler was thinking more like a CEO than a wrestler. The Brahma Bull's business-savvy nature has certainly paid off, helping him become one of the biggest stars both in and out of the ring.

Mark Henry says Swerve Strickland is a breakout star

All Elite Wrestling has one of the most stacked rosters in wrestling today. But according to wrestling legend Mark Henry, one star stood out as the breakout wrestler of 2023 - Swerve Strickland.

"He is the breakout wrestler of '23," Henry recently said in an interview. He explained that Strickland has evolved remarkably since his days in WWE and NXT. "He grew up. He’s 20 pounds heavier. He looks more the part," Henry said (via Premier Live TV).

The former NXT North American Champion has built major momentum over the past year. He scored back-to-back pay-per-view wins over former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page, including a brutal Texas Death Match. Strickland also had an impressive run in the Continental Classic tournament, making it to the finals.

Henry praised Strickland's willingness "to put himself through pain for you to have pain." It's that toughness and continuous improvement that has Henry calling Swerve Strickland the definitive breakout star of 2023.

