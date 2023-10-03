The Rock has "undefeated" reaction to viral meme from his WWE SmackDown appearance

The Rock made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown last month. Fans are still not over The Great One showing up on the blue brand, and a viral meme from the episode recently caught the WWE legend’s eye.

The September 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown kicked off with Pat McAfee making his way to the ring. McAfee was interrupted by Austin Theory soon after, and the two men got into a war of words.

The Rock made a surprise return during the segment and insulted the former United States Champion. He ended the segment with a People’s Elbow to Theory before he threw the 26-year-old’s shoe into the crowd.

During the segment, The Rock made use of some of his most iconic lines. Fans saw him tell Austin Theory to shut his mouth with the following iconic line:

"Shut your b******s up," the Hollywood megastar said.

The short clip of the moment went viral on social media, with fans making memes using different captions on the video. One such video caught the eye of The Brahma Bull, who reacted on Twitter with the following comments:

"Internet undefeated 👏🏾😂"

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans were hoping to see more of The Rock on their screen in the coming weeks. However, it turned out to be a one-off appearance as the actor was likely free during the writer’s strike in Hollywood.

Kevin Nash thinks Jade Cargill could become as big as The Rock

Jade Cargill recently signed with WWE to send the wrestling community into a frenzy. The former AEW TBS Champion has a lot to prove in the company.

Kevin Nash believes that Cargill has the potential to become as big as The Great One in WWE. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, he pointed out that Cargill should work with someone experienced for her first rivalry in the promotion.

"Right now I would have Natalya with Jade because if you can get Jade to do 30 percent of the mat work that Natalya does, and still keep her high-impact s**t (…) She's already got the look, the first time I saw her I was just like holy f**k. She looks like a superhero. She has that same [presence as The Rock] (…) and Dwayne didn't have it when he got there, but when Dwayne shaved his head" Nash said. [1:12:36 – 1:13:15]

It would be great to see Jade Cargill become a top star in the company and rule the Women’s division. There are many rivalries awaiting the former AEW star in WWE.

Do you think anyone can match up to The Rock’s success in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Please credit Kliq This, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.