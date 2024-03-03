The Rock undergoing unexpected change after acknowledging Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown is a must, says ex-champion

Former 24/7 Champion Peter Rosenberg believes The Rock must drop his entrance music after he acknowledged Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown last week.

The Brahma Bull recently turned heel and officially joined The Bloodline. Despite being part of the stable, the 51-year-old wrestling legend entered separately with his music during his last two appearances on the blue brand. While he was seemingly considered an equal to The Tribal Chief till then, the latter surprisingly asked The Rock to acknowledge him last Friday, which he did.

On the latest episode of his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg suggested that The Rock should drop his music and come out to the ring behind Reigns under the latter's music after acknowledging him.

"I would love if The Rock, especially now that they had their moment, the acknowledgment happened, right? So, next week, should that be the night that The Rock comes out with Roman in Roman's music. I just, it doesn't, you don't need The Rock's music right now. Roman's music, whenever, it's now both times that The Rock has thrown the ones up, he's done it with Roman's music playing. But Roman's music just, that's what slaps. The Rock's music's too babyface, man. It's all about this [plays Reigns' music]," he said.

The current WWE personality added:

"Don't you wanna hear this and then you see Roman come out first, and you see Paul, and you see Jimmy, and you see Solo, and then Rock comes out last. Come on, that's what you need to be doing for the next month. I'm telling you, we don't need to hear Rocky's music for a month. We should only hear that music. That to me is what the acknowledgement is about. You're acknowledging. You roll with The Bloodline. You don't come separate from The Bloodline." [20:29 - 22:03]

Will The Rock betray the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

During The Bloodline promo on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns seemed in a bad mood. He even cut off The Rock as he went for his signature "If you smell..." catchphrase to demand that he acknowledge him.

The controversial moment grabbed the attention of WWE fans instantly, as many suggested it might later create tension between the two cousins. Peter Rosenberg claimed on Cheap Heat that Reigns cutting off Rock planted the seed for the latter to betray The Tribal Chief.

"[Roman cutting Rock was key.] Agree, Rob. Big-time key. That was needed. That was needed for the story. And it plants the seed. And I love the idea of The Rock turning on Roman. And that really set up that idea that The Rock now could be angry, he can't believe he was cut off that way, and at some point, we will now see The Rock turn on Roman," he said.

Last Friday, The Rock challenged Cody Rhodes and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania against him and Reigns. The American Nightmare is expected to respond to the challenge on the upcoming episode of of the blue brand.

Do you think The Rock will turn on Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section.

Please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

