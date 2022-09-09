The Rock unveils the second trailer for Black Adam

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently revealed the second trailer for his latest film, Black Adam, on Twitter.

Since leaving pro wrestling to focus on his acting career full time, The Rock has made a name for himself in Hollywood. The former WWE Champion has been a part of many films like Furious 7, Pain & Gain, Red Notice, and Hobbs & Shaw that have witnessed box office success.

The Rock recently finished shooting for Black Adam, which is slated to be released on October 21. The movie looks promising and features the Hollywood megastar as the main protagonist.

The Rock recently took to Twitter to reveal the movie's second trailer, claiming that a new era in the DC Universe has begun.

"POWER born from RAGE. The second trailer for BLACK ADAM is here. In theaters on October 21. A new era in the DC Universe has begun. @SevenBucksProd @WBPictures @DCComics @FlynnPictureCo #ManInBlack," he wrote in the caption.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock



The second trailer for BLACK ADAM is here



In theaters on October 21



A new era in the DC Universe has begun.



@SevenBucksProd

@WBPictures

@DCComics

@FlynnPictureCo

#ManInBlack POWER born from RAGE.The second trailer for BLACK ADAMis hereIn theaters on October 21A new era in the DC Universe has begun.@WBPictures@FlynnPictureCo POWER born from RAGE. The second trailer for BLACK ADAM ⚡️is hereIn theaters on October 21 🌍A new era in the DC Universe has begun. @SevenBucksProd@WBPictures @DCComics @FlynnPictureCo#ManInBlack ⚡️ https://t.co/yuFF52nfWc

The story revolves around Black Adam, an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq, who is released into the modern world after almost 5000 years of imprisonment.

However, his brute style of justice attracted the attention of the Justice Society of America, who try to stop him and teach him how to be a hero. Eventually, they all must team up to stop a force more powerful than Black Adam himself.

Fans share their excitement for The Rock's new movie

Many fans hit the reply button on Twitter to express their excitement for Dwayne Johnson's latest movie, with many already claiming the move will be phenomenal.

Check out some of the reactions below.

BASH @BashJunior7975 @TheRock @SevenBucksProd @wbpictures @DCComics @flynnpictureco #BlackAdam OMG this is awesome but pls don't release another trailer I just feel like I have watch d whole movie I'm super excited can't wait. @TheRock @SevenBucksProd @wbpictures @DCComics @flynnpictureco #BlackAdam OMG this is awesome but pls don't release another trailer I just feel like I have watch d whole movie I'm super excited can't wait.

There were also some negative comments from fans.

However, one fan claimed it was insensitive to post this when the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth's passing.

Some fans even said they would like to see Black Adam vs. Superman.

As noted earlier, Black Adam is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 21, 2022. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we bring you more updates about the film.

Are you excited about Black Adam? Let us know your thoughts on the trailer in the comments section.

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Black Adam? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy