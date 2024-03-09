The Rock uses his TKO role to hit Cody Rhodes with a career-altering stipulation at WrestleMania 40

The Rock is a board member of the TKO Group, which has officially been used in the storyline against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He seemingly cemented his authority by hitting Cody with a game-changing, career-altering stipulation at WrestleMania 40 Night 2.

The main event of WrestleMania 40 Night 1 is official, as Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will face The Rock and Roman Reigns. As previously mentioned by The Great One, the stipulation is as follows - if Cody and Seth win, then there will be no Bloodline interference on Night 2 in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. However, if they lose, the main event of Night 2 will become a Bloodline Rules match - with Dwayne Johnson vowing to ensure Cody Rhodes doesn't finish his story.

That wasn't where the stipulations stopped. The Rock used his authority as a TKO Board member to add a stipulation to Night 2 - If Cody Rhodes loses to Roman Reigns, he will never get another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Expand Tweet

This would be a massive blow to Cody's career as he can never officially finish the story and win the title his father never did - the WWE Championship, which now takes form as the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

This story has played out incredibly, although fans weren't delighted with how the show ended immediately after Cody Rhodes slapped The Brahma Bull in retaliation for calling him a "mistake."

Expand Tweet

Things got highly personal, and Seth Rollins and Dwayne Johnson would also have an epic verbal back-and-forth that involved several insults.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Is this stipulation a guarantee that Cody Rhodes will win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion