The Rock vs Roman Reigns may not happen at WrestleMania; WWE Hall of Famer has the perfect explanation why

A WWE Hall of Famer has explained why The Rock vs. Roman Reigns may not happen at WrestleMania.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has been one of the most anticipated WWE matches in recent history. Many critics have weighed in on the possibility of this match taking place. Eric Bischoff is the latest to join in with thoughts regarding the potential of this dream contest coming to fruition.

The Great One recently made his WWE return and fuelled speculations of a potential dream match against Roman Reigns when he asked fans whether he should sit at the head of the table. Eric Bischoff addressed this on his Strictly Business podcast, noting that The Brahma Bull could wrestle Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, which would be best for business due to its exposure.

“Rock showing up in Perth right before WrestleMania and the headlines that’s going to get is only going to make future international expansion even more profitable. It’s a great calling card,” according to Bischoff.

Western Australia's Tourism Minister would love to have The Rock at Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place in Peth, Australia, this year and has gained much traction since it was first announced several months ago. With Rock appearing on RAW this week, the possibility of him showing up at Elimination Chamber has also increased.

The Great One is still a great draw and could boost ticket sales for the event. Even the Western Australian Tourism Minister, Ms. Rita Saffioti, expressed her excitement about having the Brahma Bull at Elimination Chamber.

“It’d be huge having someone like the Rock here in Western Australia. I saw he made a surprise appearance recently at a SmackDown event, so of course, we’d love to see him in the ring as part of this exclusive event.” [H/T The West Australian]

Although Rock referenced Roman Reigns during his promo on RAW, there is still a long way to go to build up this feud, and it remains to be seen if the two men will clash at WWE Elimination Chamber.

