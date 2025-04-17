The Rock vs. Roman Reigns might not happen, says WWE Hall of Famer, due to a major reason

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is one of the biggest dream matches in WWE, but there's a chance it might not happen. Recently, Hall of Famer Mark Henry gave his take on the prospect of the showdown and said it might not happen for a major reason.

The Rock is one of the most talked-about wrestling figures across the globe. However, The Final Boss hasn't been an active competitor in the ring for decades. While he stepped inside the squared circle from 2011 to 2013, he hasn't been on the road with the company.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry explained the issues that follow when a wrestler leaves wrestling for a long time. The World's Strongest Man said that there was a possibility that The Final Boss had no interest in doing another match after his last bout at WrestleMania 40 against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

"This business ain't for everybody. I don't know if he [The Rock] wants to do that no more," Henry said. (From 11:35 to 11:40)

WWE Hall of Famer thinks The Rock can return for a feud with Roman Reigns

Earlier this year, The Rock interacted with Roman Reigns when The Original Tribal Chief defeated Solo Sikoa and won back the Ula Fala. However, the segment didn't lead to a feud or a match at WrestleMania 41. Fans have been wondering if the clock is ticking on a match between the two.

On the same podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley pitched an idea where The Rock can return to the Stamford-based promotion after WrestleMania 41 and go after Roman Reigns alongside The Bloodline to take the Ula Fala.

"The Rock can always confront Roman Reigns and say, 'I was wrong. You are not who I thought you were. You're not The Head of the Table. You're not The Tribal Chief. So, I want my Ula Fala back.' Roman doesn't give it to him... The entire Bloodline sides with The Rock, and he has the entire Bloodline unified once again to destroy Roman Reigns," Dudley said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Bloodline in the coming months.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

