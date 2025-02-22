The Rock wants Cody Rhodes' soul? Major WWE name mocks the shocking segment

The Rock and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes crossed paths on Friday Night SmackDown, and the segment left fans puzzled. After the show, Drew McIntyre recently mocked the entire situation on social media.

The Rock and Cody Rhodes have been at each other's throats since The Final Boss joined The Bloodline to aid Roman Reigns, heading into WrestleMania XL. However, after the feud, they buried the hatchet and became friends outside the ring.

However, The Final Boss surprised the world when he confronted The American Nightmare and demanded his soul before WrestleMania 41. After the show, Drew McIntyre mocked the entire segment, particularly Cody Rhodes 'selling his soul,' with an image from The Simpsons.

While the entire segment raised more questions than answers, it'll be intriguing to see what's next between The Rock and Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 41.

Elsewhere on SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior had a match with Jimmy Uso, and he lost. After the bout, he brutally assaulted The OG Bloodline member. The creative will likey book a solid angle between the two in the near future.

Why did The Rock call out Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown?

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock came out and addressed the crowd. The Final Boss revealed that WrestleMania 42 in 2026 will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The city has hosted two 'Manias in the past.

After the announcement, he switched to being a heel and called out the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The two spoke highly of each other and their journey from being foes to friends after last year's storyline heading into WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

However, The Final Boss wanted something else from The American Nightmare, as he wanted Rhodes to become his champion. The Rock promised Cody Rhodes everything he and his family wished for if the latter agreed to become his champion instead of a top babyface.

The Brahma Bull ended the segment by stating he wants Rhodes' soul, and he can answer when they meet at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event in Canada. The American Nightmare doesn't have a match scheduled for the PLE but will now have a segment with The Rock heading into WrestleMania 41.

