The Rock warns Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins with a three-word message on social media

The Rock took to social media to send a three-word message. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, he took shots at Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, courtesy of his concert.

At WrestleMania 40, The Rock will team up with Roman Reigns to face the team of Rhodes and Rollins in a tag team match. A victory for The Bloodline would give The Tribal Chief an advantage for his title defense against Rhodes on Night 2.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock sent a three-word message, reflecting on his Hollywood entrance from SmackDown.

"Mana ~ Final Boss #SmackDown," wrote The Rock.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post:

Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes is a heel

Vince Russo recently discussed Cody Rhodes' current character and stated he is a "bonafide" heel.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Russo claimed The American Nightmare has nothing babyface about his current character. Russo concluded by stating that he would be a fan of Rhodes if he turned heel on WWE television. He said:

"Let me make one thing very clear as a writer/producer in the wrestling business for 30 years. Cody Rhodes is a heel. He's a bonafide heel. There's nothing babyface about Cody. Pardon the term but wrestling marks, the hardcore wrestling fans, the niche market, they made a decision that Cody was gonna be the guy. We're gonna sing along with Cody. Cody is gonna be our guy. I speak for the casual fans. Cody is a heel. And quite frankly, if he were a heel, I'd be a fan of his."

Rhodes won his second consecutive Royal Rumble Match and earned a shot at Roman Reigns' title. At WrestleMania 40, he will challenge The Tribal Chief and aim to end his historic title reign.

What are your thoughts on The Rock's feud with Rhodes and Rollins? Sound off in the comment section

Poll : Which team are you for WrestleMania 40? Team Rock Team Rhodes 0 votes View Discussion