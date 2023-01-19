"The Rock who?" - WWE veteran recalls how he first met Dwayne Johnson

The Rock has become one of Hollywood's biggest stars since leaving WWE. He is one of the most recognizable names in the world, and his rise to superstardom began during his time as a wrestler. Former referee Charles Robinson recalled his first introduction to the Great One.

Charles Robinson is one of the most legendary referees in WWE history. However, before joining the Stamford-based company in 2001, Robinson was in WCW. Once WCW went out of business, he jumped ship.

Robinson recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast, where he was asked how he felt upon joining the Stamford-based company. The legendary referee responded before telling the story about The Rock.

"Of course you're nervous because you don't know what to expect, but all the referees there, they were fantastic. Whenever someone comes from the outside, you're really standoffish anyway, but these guys are really good. They actually taped me up and they had one of my fingers. I'm not going to do it on here because I don't know if I'm allowed to, but it was pointed up and they put a sign on me. Guess what? The sign said The Rock who? So they taped The Rock who? on my chest and they pushed me in a chair and introduced me to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. So that was my introduction to The Rock," Charles Robinson said.

Charles Robinson continued and talked about how the Brahma Bull responded:

"I think he [The Rock] said something along the lines of 'you're gonna know who I am soon.' Amazing... He gave me the little eyebrow." [From 34:52 to 36:02]

Charles Robinson refereed many iconic WWE matches

Charles Robinson has been in the company for over 20 years. He refereed Eddie Guerrero's final match before his tragic death. At WrestleMania 24, Robinson was the referee for Ric Flair's match against Shawn Michaels, which saw the Nature Boy's WWE career come to an end.

Sam B. @Sir_Samuel 2010: The Undertaker v Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 26

The superior of the two Mania matches IMO.

The ending of Michaels defiantly slapping the embodiment of wrestling's grand history in the face is the most perfect ending to his career you could ever write. 2010: The Undertaker v Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 26The superior of the two Mania matches IMO.The ending of Michaels defiantly slapping the embodiment of wrestling's grand history in the face is the most perfect ending to his career you could ever write. https://t.co/SXooc6PmrC

Two years later, Charles Robinson officiated Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. It was yet another retirement match as the Heart Break Kid's career ended.

At WrestleMania 31, Robinson was responsible for officiating Sting's first-ever match in WWE when the Vigilante took on Triple H in a No Disqualifications match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Out of Character podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes