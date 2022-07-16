The Rock discloses whether or not he will have another match in WWE

Multi-time world champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently commented on whether he would be open to a WWE return.

The ten-time world champion's last appearance was on the October 4th, 2019, episode of SmackDown, where he was involved in a segment with Becky Lynch and Happy Corbin. His last match for the promotion was at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated former WWE star Erick Rowan in a quick match.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Rock stated that he would definitely be interested in making a return to the ring.

"Of course, yeah. I'm always open for that [a return to wrestling], for sure," he said. [2:07-2:12]

You can check out the full interview below:

The Rock comments on his daughter Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) making history in WWE

The Brahma Bull is recognized as the company's first-ever third-generation wrestler. He is the grandson of Peter Maivia and son to WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson. His daughter Simone Johnson is also signed to NXT under the name Ava Raine.

During the same interview, he commented on the latter making history by becoming the first fourth-generation wrestler in WWE.

"She's fourth [generation]. She's made history. Very very proud of her," Johnson added. "She is fiercely independent. It’s very important for her to make her own way. Blaze her own trail. Blaze her own path. She doesn't come to me looking for a lot which I respect that. And I'm here watching and supporting."

Ava Raine is yet to make her televised debut, but there's a chance we could see her on NXT 2.0 soon. It'll be interesting to see whether she will have a successful career like her father did in WWE.

