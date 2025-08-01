The Rock hasn't appeared on WWE following Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto, and one name feels The Final Boss can make his presence felt at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey for one reason.The Rock played a crucial part in John Cena's heel turn in Toronto, but The Final Boss was nowhere to be found following the event and distanced himself from the product heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. While the company and superstars have acknowledged the 53-year-old star on television, there's no word on whether Johnson would appear at SummerSlam.Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci and Jonathan Coachman discussed the possibility of The Rock's return to the promotion for the event in Las Vegas. Carlucci thinks John Cena could convince The Rock to keep his backstage differences aside and help The Leader of Cenation at the event to turn face.&quot;I think there's a great possibility that he'll show up in order to advance for John Cena to help Cena out. Maybe Cena calls him and says, Look, I know you have differences going on, but you have got to help me out, brother, because there's some way we've got to make this turn happen for me to be a babyface to end my career,&quot; Carlucci said. (From 30:38 to 30:55)The Rock wanted Cody Rhodes to lose the Undisputed WWE Championship before WrestleMania 41WWE: Unreal made its debut on Netflix ahead of SummerSlam in New Jersey, and the show revealed several behind-the-scenes secrets, which wrestlers have often safeguarded from the fans in the past. The five episodes cover the journey from RAW's Netflix debut to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.The biggest story heading into WrestleMania 41 was The Rock's involvement and the possibility of Cody Rhodes' heel turn before the show. While it didn't happen, The Final Boss and Brian Gewirtz had a unique pitch for the title before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.After The American Nightmare had rejected The Rock's offer, The Final Boss would've booked him in an impromptu title match against Kevin Owens. Moreover, the pitch stated The Prizefighter would've left the event with the title. Luckily, it didn't happen, as Owens got injured before the match and is currently on a hiatus.If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.