The Rock will leave WWE soon and select his own replacement before that, reveals former manager

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 10, 2025 11:29 GMT
The Rock won
The Rock is WWE legend (Image credit: wwe.com)

The Rock may leave WWE soon and will need to select his own replacement. A former manager has spoken about it.

Dutch Mantell joined Mac Davis and Vince Russo on the most recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. There, he talked about how The Rock would leave WWE again after WrestleMania 41 and agreed that the company would need someone after he was gone.

Mantell said that The Final Boss needed to anoint someone who would be his replacement in that spot when he was gone. He went on to discuss how John Cena was having a good heel run and it would be huge for WWE, implying that The Cenation might be the perfect replacement for The Brahma Bull for the rest of the year.

"I think The Rock is going to have to anoint someone in his spot. I wonder if he may (...) I think Cena is going to have a hot run as a heel. You saw those kids, they were actually crying when he did that, that video they had. Half of those were da*n adults. They cannot believe that John Cena actually turned heel." (41:14 - 41:49)
youtube-cover
It remains to be seen if The Final Boss hands over the reins to John Cena for the rest of the year.

