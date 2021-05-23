The Rock set to take up the role of another DC Superhero in an animated movie

The Rock is a man of many talents and has been involved in a number of lucrative ventures. Be it his multiple businesses or his successful Hollywood movies, Dwayne Johnson is no stranger to success.

The former WWE Superstar is all set for his newest project as he attempts to reprise the role of yet another DC superhero.

The Rock confirmed that he will be voicing Krypto the Superdog for an animated movie titled "DC's League of Super-Pets."

He confirmed the news via his Instagram account, stating how excited he is and how he is looking forward to being part of the film.

"Thank you to our long time partners at Warner Bros & DC Comics as well as our writer/director Jared Stern - a very talented man whom I’ve really enjoyed collaborating with. From becoming #BlackAdam⚡️ to now becoming Superman’s dog, #Krypto 🐕 it’s a privilege to help build out our exciting @DCComics Universe. “DC’s LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS” @SevenBucksProd" wrote The Rock

The Rock also confirmed that there will be another big announcement in the near future, suggesting that there could be some more revelations regarding the 'killer cast' that has been lined up for the movie.

The Rock will be playing the role of DC's Black Adam

Krypto the Superdog will be the second DC character that The Rock will be playing. Johnson revealed back in 2019 that he would be playing Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe, after reports had been floating around for a few years.

The character who is canonically considered the nemesis of Shazam in the DC Universe is perfect for The Rock, considering he was once the most electrifying man in pro-wrestling.

Johnson recently shared a photo from the set to give fans an update on the production of the much-anticipated superhero flick. Black Adam will arrive in theatres on July 29, 2022.

The Rock is clearly a gifted and talented individual. He is arguably the biggest star in Hollywood today, having released some major blockbusters in recent years.

With the hype that has already been generated for Black Adam since his first announcement, it seems destined to be another box office hit.

What are your thoughts on The Rock's new role as Krypto the Superdog? What do you make of Dwayne Johnson's box office success? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.