The Rock to wrestle in his first title match in 11 years against major WWE star in surprising twist suggested by veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan suggested that The Rock challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL.

Last Thursday, Roman Reigns claimed he had chosen to square off against his cousin, The Rock, at WrestleMania XL. However, Cody Rhodes confronted the two superstars, stating that he was the one who had the right to choose after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. He announced that he would challenge The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, the recently-turned heel Rock slapped The American Nightmare following an allegedly disrespectful remark made by the latter. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins then tried to defend Rhodes. Last night on RAW, The Visionary asked Rhodes to let him fight The Bloodline by his side.

In the WrestleMania XL trailer released by WWE, all four superstars stood face-to-face, leading many to speculate a tag team match between Rhodes & Rollins and The Rock & Reigns. Speaking on his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan suggested another scenario. He claimed The Visionary could face The Brahma Bull in a World Heavyweight Title match and defeat him to elevate the championship.

"We're trying to talk about possibilities and what makes more sense. So, Raj, you're gonna say with a straight face it makes more sense to the company to do a tag match than it was potentially this brand new title you just started a year ago, you're trying to make it mean something, and you think pinning The Rock with your champion is a terrible idea to put importance on that title and make it mean something?" Morgan said. [2:59 - 3:18]

When did The Rock last wrestle in a WWE title match?

The Rock's last competed in an official match nearly eight years ago when he defeated Erick Rowan in just six seconds at WrestleMania 32. However, he had a brief WWE Championship run three years earlier.

In January 2013, The Brahma Bull defeated CM Punk to capture the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble. He held the title for nearly three months before losing it to John Cena at WrestleMania 29. The Rock's clash with the Leader of the Cenation was his last title match to this date.

The Men's Elimination Chamber match winner is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. It would be interesting to see if another twist could lead The Rock to become The Visionary's challenger at the Show of Shows.

