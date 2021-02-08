"The Royal Rumble had two guys under 30" - Issue with average age of WWE Superstars at the Royal Rumble revealed

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, and has a vast roster of Superstars at its disposal.

However, when it comes to talking about how those Superstars are used in the company, a large number of the wrestlers who are pushed are the more experienced ones and those who may be a little older.

Talking about the WWE Royal Rumble on the Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer drew a comparison between the current WWE roster who were used for the Royal Rumble, and AEW's roster, signifying the massive age gap in the stars that WWE was using on television.

He mentioned that the average age of WWE wrestlers in the recent Royal Rumble match for the men was 39, and that of AEW for their recent Battle Royal was 29. It should be mentioned that Edge, who won the Royal Rumble, is 47-years-old.

"It's scary when you compare who's on AEW television and what their age is, and who's on WWE television and what their age is. The Royal Rumble - the average in the Royal Rumble was 39, and the average in that AEW Battle Royal that they had on Wednesday was 29. The Royal Rumble had two guys under 30, who were Otis and Dominik Mysterio, and who were in the ring for a combined less than three minutes. AEW - I mean just one guy after another, you got Jungle Boy who they are trying to make into a star, MJF, who is one of the key stars, one of the top heels in the company."

Comparison between WWE's roster with AEW's roster

Dave Meltzer went on to mention Top Flight and how they were only 19 and 21, and Private Party were 23 and 26 years old. He added that while they were in the AEW roster, they would not get a chance on the main roster in WWE, because of how long they take to bring stars to wrestle there. As a result of this, there may be an issue surrounding the representation of youth on the main roster.

"They don't have that element of youth on WWE television. You want a little bit of everything. Yeah, maybe they are green, but you want a little bit of everything."

Meltzer added that he didn't have faith in WWE's booking of Dominik Mysterio, while Otis was someone who had a hot run but was fading. Meanwhile, he combined Top Flight, Private Party, MJF, and others on the AEW roster who looked like they could easily be the biggest stars in the business in 10 years. He also pointed out that there were some older wrestlers on the AEW roster as well, but that was not the majority.

"Even though AEW has Sting, AEW has Eddie Kingston who is not young, Omega's 37 which is not old-old. Jericho is 50, Daniels is 50, but Daniels is not pushed as a top guy. His storyline and his gimmick are that of a 50-year-old. That's fine too, you just don't want a company filled with them."

It should be noted, that despite the age of a lot of WWE Superstars, the potential of some of the stars on the main roster cannot be disputed.