"The same savagery" - Corey Graves names The Bloodline member that reminds him of Umaga

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently mentioned how The Bloodline member Solo Sikoa reminded him of Umaga.

Solo has become an integral part of The Bloodline ever since his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle. His interference helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. He now goes by the moniker of The Enforcer and is one of the most formidable members of the faction.

On the latest After The Bell episode, Graves mentioned that Solo was doing a great job of hanging with The Bloodline despite being the youngest of the lot. He mentioned that Sikoa approached his matches with the same ferocity as the late great Umaga.

"Give Solo a little bit more time. The guy is already beyond his years as far as in-ring ability and he grew up in this business. I said it not by accident during WarGames on Saturday night, Solo and the way he moved, in his mannerisms, his reactions reminded me very much of Umaga."

Graves spoke about Solo's intensity inside the hellish structure and how his vicious intent reminded him of the former legend.

"I said it on the air with all due respect, because I know in what regard the family looks at Umaga and with what reference he is viewed within the family. So I would never say that as a flippant comment. A smaller, more compact version, but the same hard-hitting impact. The same savagery once he gets going." [From 7:23 - 8:05]

Corey Graves feels The Bloodline is second only to the nWo

The world of wrestling has seen several factions, but according to Corey Graves, The Bloodline comes in the upper echelon of all those teams.

"They're my favorites on screen, but they're also my favorites off-screen. I truly believe everything that they do. But for my money right now, The Bloodline is well on its way to being as hot of an act that endures the test of time in this business, second maybe only to the nWo." [From 9:40 - 9:58]

Graves detailed that when it's all said and done, the faction will have the same lasting impact on the wrestling business as the nWo back in the day.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 The story of The Bloodline is on Shakespearean levels man. It’s been brilliance from the beginning with Roman Reigns manipulating Jey Uso to the current storyline with Sami Zayn *chefs kiss* The story of The Bloodline is on Shakespearean levels man. It’s been brilliance from the beginning with Roman Reigns manipulating Jey Uso to the current storyline with Sami Zayn *chefs kiss* https://t.co/QmZKh4egbk

Do you agree with Corey's account on Solo Sikoa? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit After the Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes