"The se*ual tension", "New mami" - WWE fans react to Liv Morgan's interesting confrontation with Dominik Mysterio

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW was quite eventful for Liv Morgan. While she might've failed to win the Women's World Championship, the 29-year-old had an interesting confrontation with Dominik Mysterio to which the WWE Universe has reacted.

On the RAW after WrestleMania XL, Morgan reignited her feud with Rhea Ripley, attacking her backstage. This led to Ripley suffering a shoulder injury, and she was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship.

This week on the red brand, WWE crowned a brand new Women's World Champion in Becky Lynch, who last eliminated Morgan from a Battle Royal. With the win, Lynch became a seven-time Women's Champion.

However, another interesting talking point from RAW was Morgan's confrontation with Mysterio. The WWE Universe took note of the same, claiming that the former SmackDown Women's Champion would "steal" Mysterio from Mami in her absence.

WWE fans also believe Mysterio will soon start addressing Morgan as his new "Mami."

Bully Ray had an interesting take on Liv Morgan confronting Dominik Mysterio

Bully Ray had an interesting take on the developing storyline between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Busted Open Podcast, Ray stated the possible reason behind Morgan wanting to be Mysterio's new "mami" was to find her way into The Judgment Day. He said:

"The planting of the seed of Liv and Dominik I believe is the story that's going to be told moving forward. Now, maybe it's the story of Liv is, for lack of a better word, seducing Dominik, making googly eyes at Dominik, wants to be Dominik's new Mami. And she's gonna use Dominik to get into The Judgment Day. She's gonna manipulate Dominik. And maybe some guys in The Judgment Day are not happy about it. And this is how she is going to use Dom to get what she wants. And what does Liv want? Liv wants that championship."

Unfortunately, Liv Morgan was unable to capture the Women's World Championship. However, she is expected to continue her hunt for gold, especially with Becky Lynch winning the title.

Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion, which remains her only singles championship accomplishment in the company.