"The security guards won't stop you" - Drew McIntyre issues serious threat to CM Punk ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle 

With months worth of bad blood between the two WWE Superstars, it is no surprise that Drew McIntyre and CM Punk continue to send threats to each other as we draw closer to an eventual match between the two. Ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, McIntyre sent a warning to Punk, claiming that The Best in the World might get jumped if he tries to interfere.

Drew McIntyre is closer to winning the title he has longed for. The Scottish Warrior has the perfect opportunity to have his moment in front of his home crowd, but there's still the risk of a Straight Edge Superstar interfering and costing McIntyre everything again.

Speaking in an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, McIntyre highlighted the passion of the Scottish fans, and worryingly warned Punk of what could happen at WWE Clash at the Castle:

"This is different, this is Glasgow. I always say, 'oh if Drew doesn't win, there'll be a riot' or whatever but this is Scotland. This is different. I would strongly suggest not getting involved. Don't do anything to rock the boat during the show because there's a genuine chance you'll get jumped, and I'm not even joking. There's a genuine chance the security guards won't stop you because they're Scottish as well", said McIntyre [From 10:15 to 10:38]

Drew McIntyre will face Damian Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle

After winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL earlier this year, Drew McIntyre's boastful attitude cost him the title as CM Punk attacked the newly crowned champion after being provoked. This provided the former Money in the Bank briefcase holder, Damian Priest, with the perfect opportunity to cash in and successfully win his first World Title in the company.

Drew was then put into a fatal four-way match at RAW after 'Mania to determine the new number-one contender for Priest's title. But just as McIntyre had the win secured, CM Punk interfered, costing him once more. The four-way was eventually won by Jey Uso.

Now, McIntyre has a shot at redemption so he will go head-to-head with Priest in front of his hometown crowd in Scotland. However, the threat of Punk costing him the title again has cast a big shadow over Drew's chances.

