"The smallest, stupidest thing" - WWE writer on why Vader & Sycho Sid never reached their potential in WWE [Exclusive]

Former WWE Writer and wrestling personality Vince Russo has commented on why he feels Vader and Sycho Sid never reached their full potential during their time in WWE.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Off the SKript, the former WWE Creative said that, in many cases, the success or failure of certain superstars can boil down to the "smallest, stupidest things."

Here is what Vince Russo had to say on Vader and Sycho Sid in WWE:

"This is the really weird part of the business. It could be the most frivolous reason. It could be absolutely nothing. In this case I don’t know if this was the issue, but it could have been something as simple as Vince thinking Vader was getting fat. Like, it could be that simple. And that’s how it always is in the business. It’s like the simplest, stupidest things somebody has against you or is holding against you, and then it just kills everything... Bro, Sid’s another guy! Like Sid was, for whatever reason, it was probably contractual bro, or maybe he wanted more merch, more merch money, whatever, but he was another guy that was just never in favor."

Vince Russo on Vince McMahon's potential issues with Vader & Sycho Sid

Vince Russo also explained how this kind of decision making is the part of the wrestling busines he hates, and how Sycho Sid should have been a much bigger star than he was, despite being a former WWE Champion.

"That’s the funny think with Vince. Once you’re on a side, you’re on that side. So, if he’s got something out for Vader, however petty or ridiculous it could be, bro, he’s gonna get to a certain level and then they’re gonna cut his legs out from under him. That’s the way the wrestling business is. That’s the part of it I hate. There’s no reason. Sid should have been one of the biggest stars. But bro, it could have been as easy as they want to book him on a house show and he had a big softball game that weekend. Something like that could actually kill everything. And then the fans are at home saying “What happened with Sid?” It could be the smallest, stupidest thing."

You can watch the full clip between Dr. Chris Featherstone & Vince Russo here:

Advertisement

If any quotes from this interview are used please give a H/T to SK Wrestling.